SOTD 4/24/25: Catch These Fists by Wet Leg 

Posted on April 24, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 24, 2025 is “Catch These Fists” by Wet Leg. 

credit: Raph_PH

Chris Molanphy of Slate’s Hit Parade podcast, has coined a term the sophomore album phenomenon: “The AC/DC Rule”. It goes like this. Second albums often chart higher due to anticipation, but often their songs are not as good as the album that made the band famous.

That is to say sophomore albums can be tricky; they can be epic and they can be awfully disappointing.

Wet Leg are a British indie rock group from the Isle of Wight, founded in 2019 by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. The took the radio world by storm with their debut single “Chaise Longue” in 2021.

We’re here to say that the first single from Wet Leg’s sophomore album, moisturizer, is not disappointing. In fact, it totally rocks.

moisturizer comes out July 11, 2025. We’ll be there with bells on. Learn more on Wet Leg’s 90s-vibe website: https://wetlegband.com/

Jimmy Fallon performance:

https://youtu.be/8Lk73NK53Cg?si=-pL_u5f1b_3oOnR3   
