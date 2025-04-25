SOTD 4/25/25: First Came the Thunder by Chuck Prophet

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 25, 2025 is “First Came the Thunder” by former SOTDer Chuck Prophet with ¿Qiensave?.

Attending a Chuck Prophet concert is a raw, electrifying experience that sticks with you long after the final chord fades. The moment he steps on stage, there’s an unfiltered charisma that draws the crowd in. Prophet’s gritty voice, tight guitar work, and storytelling lyrics come alive in a way that records can’t quite capture.

Chuck Prophet’s recent musical project, titled “Wake the Dead,” explores the world of Cumbia music. This exploration is connected to Prophet’s experience during his recovery from lymphoma, where Cumbia music provided comfort and inspiration. The album, recorded with the band ¿Qiensave?, features a blend of Cumbia rhythms with influences from rock and roll, punk, and soul. Prophet discovered his love for Cumbia after attending a cumbia night at a San Francisco venue and subsequently collaborated with ¿Qiensave? on his album.

You can see this exciting Cumbia project of Chuck Prophet at WMNF Tropical Heatwave.

Read more about Chuck Prophet here.