Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 4/25/25: First Came the Thunder by Chuck Prophet

Posted on April 25, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 25, 2025 is “First Came the Thunder” by former SOTDer Chuck Prophet with ¿Qiensave?.

Attending a Chuck Prophet concert is a raw, electrifying experience that sticks with you long after the final chord fades. The moment he steps on stage, there’s an unfiltered charisma that draws the crowd in. Prophet’s gritty voice, tight guitar work, and storytelling lyrics come alive in a way that records can’t quite capture.

Chuck Prophet’s recent musical project, titled “Wake the Dead,” explores the world of Cumbia music. This exploration is connected to Prophet’s experience during his recovery from lymphoma, where Cumbia music provided comfort and inspiration. The album, recorded with the band ¿Qiensave?, features a blend of Cumbia rhythms with influences from rock and roll, punk, and soul. Prophet discovered his love for Cumbia after attending a cumbia night at a San Francisco venue and subsequently collaborated with ¿Qiensave? on his album.

You can see this exciting Cumbia project of Chuck Prophet at WMNF Tropical Heatwave.

Read more about Chuck Prophet here.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

"American Ceremony Death Grieving Guns Kneeling Mourning Religion Rifles Soldiers Troops Military 'Dau Tieng',Dec. 9, 1965 - Photographer Collection: Horst Faas" by Tommy Japan 79 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
“Mourning Our Losses” on Morning Energy

“The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live.'” —...

Hot tunes and ghostly tales: Tropical Heatwave at the Cuban Club

We invite you, to join us in this journey of...

Exploring the culinary delights of Ybor City: A foodie’s weekend itinerary for Tropical Heatwave

We’re just a few days away from the spectacular musical...

SOTD 4/24/25: Catch These Fists by Wet Leg 

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 24, 2025...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Down n Dirty
Player position: