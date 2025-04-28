SOTD 4/28/25: Omen by Magnolia Park

Not too long ago we did Gainesville Week here at SOTD and this week we are are doing Orlando Week , or O-Week for short. Of course, we cannot fit every Orlando band in the next 5 days. so stay tuned for future Orlando bands that we have in the SOTD hopper. And feel free to suggest more at [email protected].

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 28, 2025 is “Omen” by Magnolia Park.

​Magnolia Park is a rock band from Orlando, Florida, known for their genre-blending sound that fuses pop-punk, emo, hip-hop, and metalcore. Formed in 2018, the band comprises vocalist Joshua Roberts, guitarists Tristan Torres and Freddie Criales, drummer Joe Horsham, and keyboardist Vincent Ernst. Their music is characterized by high-energy performances and a commitment to inclusivity, aiming to inspire a new generation of diverse rock musicians.​

“Omen” is off Magnolia Park’s latest release Vamp, which came out this month, which showcases a neo-gothic narrative set in the fictional Nocturne Nexus.

Find out more at https://www.magnoliaparkband.com/