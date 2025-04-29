SOTD 4/29/25: The Last True Rebel by The Steel Crows 

This week we are are doing Orlando Week, or O-Week for short. Of course, we cannot fit every Orlando band in these 5 days, so stay tuned for future Orlando bands that we have in the SOTD hopper. And feel free to suggest more at [email protected].

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 29, 2025 is “The Last True Rebel” by The Steel Crows.

Made up of Guitarists, Keyboardist and Vocalist Henry Minor, Bassist Cole Whiteman, and drummer Ethan Puritz. The band aims to reach an audience who single handedly keep rock music alive. Hailing from Orlando, Florida, you wouldn’t have a clue the band isn’t from early 1970’s England. Inspired by classic bands such as Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and Aerosmith. The Steel Crows don’t shy away from their love of the old school.

Frontman Henry Minor linked up with Bassist Cole Whiteman back in 2022. Working to release their first demo in 2023 called “Politicians War”. It was an immediate success, garnering tens of thousands of plays within a few short weeks.



Setting the stage for the next releases. The band played multiple shows throughout the southern United States and released two more singles letting people know they had more to offer. Subsequently, “Jenny” and “Isolation” from the upcoming self-titled album became fan favorites. Only to be dwarfed by the overall success of their album and the track “The Place Where No One Can Hear You Scream”.

​The band is currently working on their follow-up album. Aiming to keep bringing the same punchy riffs and high-octane energy, they also are working to blend in more modern elements.

Find out more at: https://www.thesteelcrows.com/