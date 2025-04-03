SOTD 4/3/25: Bury Me by Jason Isbell

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 3, 2025, is “Bury Me” by the Grammy award-winning Jason Isbell.

Jason Isbell’s music career has been defined by raw storytelling, masterful songwriting, and an unflinching honesty that sets him apart in the Americana and country-rock scenes. Born in Alabama, Isbell first gained recognition as a member of the Drive-By Truckers, joining the band in 2001. His tenure with the group resulted in standout contributions to albums like Decoration Day and The Dirty South, where his ability to craft deeply personal, Southern Gothic narratives became evident.

After parting ways with the Truckers in 2007, Isbell battled addiction. His early solo albums, including Sirens of the Ditch, showcased his knack for blending rock, country, and folk influences. However, it was 2013’s Southeastern that marked a turning point—both musically and personally—as Isbell, newly sober, delivered some of his most poignant and emotionally charged songs. Tracks like “Cover Me Up” and “Elephant” resonated deeply with fans and critics alike, setting the stage for a series of acclaimed albums, including Something More Than Free and Reunions.

Whether performing solo or with his band, The 400 Unit, Isbell’s live shows are a testament to his powerful musicianship and lyrical depth. His ability to connect with an audience through storytelling and searing guitar work makes his concerts an unforgettable experience.

“Bury Me” is off Isbell’s recent solo album Foxes in the Snow. Find out more at https://www.jasonisbell.com/home.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are playing April 8 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Read more here.

