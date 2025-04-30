SOTD 4/30/25: Dayflower by Cathedral Bells

This week we are are doing Orlando Week, or O-Week for short. Of course, we cannot fit every Orlando band in these 5 days, so stay tuned for future Orlando bands that we have in the SOTD hopper. And feel free to suggest more at [email protected].

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 30, 2025 “Dayflower” by Cathedral Bells.

​Cathedral Bells is a dream-pop and shoegaze band formed in Orlando by 2018 by musician Matt Messore. Initially a solo project, Messore began crafting atmospheric tracks in his bedroom, blending jangly guitars, lush synths, and hazy vocals to create a nostalgic yet modern sound.

Over time, Cathedral Bells evolved into a full band, with members Griffin Marthe, Miguel Pais, and Jordan Bermudez joining Messore.

Cathedral bells are playing May 9 at Indie Night Live at Bayboro Brewing with former SOTDers Rohna, as well as St. Pete’s Miróux & Maily Rock and DJ performances by We’re Sweet Girls.

Find out more info at https://www.cathedralbells.com/.