SOTD 4/4/25: Silhouettes by Pet Lizard [premiere]

Posted on April 4, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 4, 2025 is “Silhouettes” by Pet Lizard, which drops today!

Pet Lizard is Indie emo punk from Tampa. You can tell they are homegrown heroes because they have 813 right in the Instagram: @petlizard813.

Pet Lizard are: Jaime Perez – Guitar/vocals, Nick Winston – Guitar/vocals, Austin Loper – Drums, and Justin Reed – Bass. This last weekend they performed at Bayboro Brewing in St. Pete and Lakeland Punk Rock Flea Market. A good time was had at both events!

Expect more big things coming soon from this trio! Read more about Pet Lizard in Creative Loafing.

You can see Pet Lizard perform exactly a year ago on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase that includes an early version of “Silhouettes”:

Also check out the band and friends biking around Ybor City in their video “Fixed Gear”. We are providing this as a community service because searching “Pet Lizard” on YouTube mostly results in thousands of Gila monster and monitor lizard videos. 😂

Tags
,

