Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 4/7/25: Tokyo by Starbenders 

Posted on April 7, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 7, 2025 is “Tokyo” by Starbenders.

Starbenders are an American rock band from the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia. The group was formed in 2013 by lead singer and guitarist Kimi Shelter and Aaron Lecesne. The current lineup is Kimi Shelter – vocals, rhythm guitar, Aaron Lecesne – bass, Kriss Tokaji – lead guitar, and Qi Wei – drums.

Their show is on April 16 at The Orpheum with Mega Ran (nerdcore rap) and Magic Sword (mysterious synth trio). 

Find out more at https://starbenders.com

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Ketch Secor talks Appalachian music and Old Crow’s legacy ahead of Clearwater show

Join two-time GRAMMY-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show as they...

The mystery of the hidden portrait: Who painted Charles Vann?

Hey everyone, it’s Toni Phan, your favorite WMNF social media...

SOTD 4/4/25: Silhouettes by Pet Lizard [premiere]

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 4, 2025...

“Words of Wisdom” on Morning Energy

“To acquire knowledge, one must study; but to acquire wisdom, one...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: