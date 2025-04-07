SOTD 4/7/25: Tokyo by Starbenders 

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 7, 2025 is “Tokyo” by Starbenders.

Starbenders are an American rock band from the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia. The group was formed in 2013 by lead singer and guitarist Kimi Shelter and Aaron Lecesne. The current lineup is Kimi Shelter – vocals, rhythm guitar, Aaron Lecesne – bass, Kriss Tokaji – lead guitar, and Qi Wei – drums.

Their show is on April 16 at The Orpheum with Mega Ran (nerdcore rap) and Magic Sword (mysterious synth trio).

Find out more at https://starbenders.com

