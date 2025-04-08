SOTD 4/8/25: Airport Beers by Miller Lowlifes

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 8, 2025 is “Airport Beers” by Miller Lowlifes.

Two teachers, a video guy and middle management walk into a Tampa bar… and form the Miller Lowlifes. Their album Pinch Hitters album drops today!

How to brew a Miller Lowlife:

Steep the grains of punk in the warm waters of Tampa Bay. Add the hops of Richie (guitar & vocals), Mario (bass & vocals), Joe (drums & suave), and Matt (guitar & cursing a lot). Pour in the dry hops of Articles, Awkward Age, Big Sad, Madison Bloodbath, and Too Many Daves. Set to boil in the Florida climate. Ferment with boozy guitar riffs, raspy vocals, and a “eff you, we’re having fun” attitude. Chillin’ since 2022. You can find The Miller Lowlifes on tap at smoky bars, weird-ass clubs, basements, breweries, and wherever else folks get together for rowdy music and good times. And now, there’s a record to bring home. It’s called Pinch Hitters, and like the name implies you put it on when you need to get the job done. It’s the perfect soundtrack for your bbqs, home parties, or even a relaxing night at home.

Follow Miller Lowlifes here and order Pinch Hitters here on A.D.D. Records.

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!