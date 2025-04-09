SOTD 4/9/25: Same Old Song by The Lumineers

The WMNF Song of the Day for April 9, 2025 is “Same Old Song” by The Lumineers.

The Lumineers are an American alternative folk band based in Denver, Colorado. The founding members are Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano). Schultz and Fraites began writing and performing together in Ramsey, New Jersey, in 2005. The Lumineers emerged as one of the most popular folk-rock/Americana artists during the revival of those genres, their popularity growing in the 2010s.

The Lumineers are playing the distant future October 8th at Amelie Arena with singer-songwriter Chance Peña



