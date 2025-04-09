Donate Now!
SOTD 4/9/25: Same Old Song by The Lumineers

Posted on April 9, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for April 9, 2025 is “Same Old Song” by The Lumineers.

The Lumineers are an American alternative folk band based in Denver, Colorado. The founding members are Wesley Schultz (lead vocals, guitar) and Jeremiah Fraites (drums, percussion, piano). Schultz and Fraites began writing and performing together in Ramsey, New Jersey, in 2005. The Lumineers emerged as one of the most popular folk-rock/Americana artists during the revival of those genres, their popularity growing in the 2010s.

The Lumineers are playing the distant future October 8th at Amelie Arena with singer-songwriter Chance Peña

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support by clicking on the Donate Now button above!

