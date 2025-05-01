SOTD 5/1/25: What If? by Cat Ridgeway 

This week we are doing Orlando Week, or O-Week for short. Of course, we cannot fit every Orlando band in these 5 days, so stay tuned for future Orlando bands that we have in the SOTD hopper. And feel free to suggest more at [email protected].

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 1st, 2025 is the infectious, retro-tinged banger “What If?” by Cat Ridgeway. The song poses questions such as how our decisions effect the branching timeline of the multiverse. Dig it!

Cat Ridgeway, credit: Gabe Lugo

​Cat Ridgeway has been named Orlando’s “Best Singer-Songwriter” three years in a row and “Best Rock Act” twice by Orlando Weekly. She blends indie rock, punk, dream pop, and folk in her music. A self-taught musician, Ridgeway plays a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, harmonica, trumpet, trombone, drums, piano, mandolin, and bass, many of which make appearance on “What If?”.

“What If?” is off Ridgeway’s recent album Sprinter that showcases collaborations with notable artists like Mike Savino (Kishi Bashi, Tall Tall Trees), Claude Coleman Jr. (Ween), Josiah Wolf (WHY?), and Adam Schatz (Sylvan Esso, Japanese Breakfast).

You can catch Ridgeway with her band live when her tour makes a hometown stop June 27 & 28. Tickets here.

Learn more at: https://www.catridgeway.com/