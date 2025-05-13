Donate Now!
SOTD 5/13/25: Fathers, Sons, and Brothers by David Lowery

Posted on May 13, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for May 13, 2025 is “Fathers, Sons, and Brothers” by David Lowery featuring the Bellrays.

David Lowery, chief singer-songwriter and frontman from the bands Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven is now taking a much different approach to his songwriting and is singing about something he’s really never dug that deep into – himself. 

The result is Fathers, Sons and Brothers – David’s musical autobiography, celebrating his youth, family, friends and the highs and lows of his lengthy 40-year career in the music business

Fathers, Sons and Brothers will be available May 30th as a 3-LP LTD edition vinyl gatefold set with 12-page booklet, a 2-CD set with 20-page booklet, and on digital & streaming platforms via Cooking Vinyl. Click here to pre-order.

