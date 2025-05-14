SOTD 5/14/25: Be Who You Are by Michael Franti and Spearhead 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 14th is “Be Who You Are” by Michael Franti and Spearhead.

By Stuart Sevastos – Michael Franti and Spearhead

Michael Franti is an American singer, songwriter, musician, poet, and activist. Known for his participation in many musical projects, most with a political and social emphasis, including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy.

Franti is the creator and lead vocalist of Michael Franti & Spearhead, a band which blends styles including funk, reggae, jazz, folk, and rock. He is also an outspoken supporter for a wide spectrum of peace and social justice issues.

Playing May 16 at BayCare Sound. Ticket’s here.

Note: Due to the birth of Franti’s child, the concert will be rescheduled to September 19.

Learn more at: https://michaelfranti.com/