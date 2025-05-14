SOTD 5/14/25: Be Who You Are by Michael Franti and Spearhead 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 14th is “Be Who You Are” by Michael Franti and Spearhead.
Michael Franti is an American singer, songwriter, musician, poet, and activist. Known for his participation in many musical projects, most with a political and social emphasis, including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy.
Franti is the creator and lead vocalist of Michael Franti & Spearhead, a band which blends styles including funk, reggae, jazz, folk, and rock. He is also an outspoken supporter for a wide spectrum of peace and social justice issues.
Playing May 16 at BayCare Sound. Ticket’s here.
Note: Due to the birth of Franti’s child, the concert will be rescheduled to September 19.
Learn more at: https://michaelfranti.com/
