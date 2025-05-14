Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 5/14/25: Be Who You Are by Michael Franti and Spearhead 

Posted on May 14, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 14th is “Be Who You Are” by Michael Franti and Spearhead. 

By Stuart Sevastos – Michael Franti and Spearhead

Michael Franti is an American singer, songwriter, musician, poet, and activist. Known for his participation in many musical projects, most with a political and social emphasis, including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy.

Franti is the creator and lead vocalist of Michael Franti & Spearhead, a band which blends styles including funk, reggae, jazz, folk, and rock. He is also an outspoken supporter for a wide spectrum of peace and social justice issues.

Playing May 16 at BayCare Sound. Ticket’s here.

Note: Due to the birth of Franti’s child, the concert will be rescheduled to September 19.

Learn more at: https://michaelfranti.com/

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 5/13/25: Fathers, Sons, and Brothers by David Lowery

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 13, 2025...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

The Heat continues: Even more epic moments from Tropical Heatwave

Images courtesy of Tracy May

Check out the images from one of the hottest Tropical Heatwave shows ever!

Photos of Chuck Prophet, Skating Polly, Sue Foley, Zach Person...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: