SOTD 5/15/25: Dear Buddy by Kendra Morris 

Posted on May 15, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for May 15, 2025 is “Dear Buddy” by Kendra Morris.

‘Dear Buddy,’ the newest track out from Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Kendra Morris, is a deeply moving love letter to her 10-year old.

“It’s a really personal song for me,” Kendra shares, “and I think it will ring true to anyone looking out for someone younger than them.”

The song was crafted at the Colemine Records studio in Loveland, Ohio and recorded and co-produced by Leroi Conroy. Kendra’s vocals were done in one single take, and the band (Premo Massiv on guitar, Monti Miramonti on bass, and Chauncey Yearwood on drums) provide nostalgic layered background vocal harmonies.

‘Dear Buddy’ emits a sense of vulnerability from Kendra…”You can love so much it hurts,” she says, “I wish that I could live all the rough patches that may come in life for my daughter, protect her from all the bumps & bruises. But, sometimes, the most important lessons are in those bumps, bruises… how can you appreciate winning if you don’t know how to lose? All I can do is walk along side, let go, and just be there.”

Kendra’s recent singles “Dear Buddy” and “In My House” are out now via Karma Chief Records. These are the first two singles from her forthcoming studio album due later this fall.

Find out more: https://www.kendramorrismusic.com/   

You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here.

