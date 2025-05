The WMNF Song of the Day for May 16th is, 2025 “MHMM” by Chase Shakur with RIMON.

Chase Shakur is a 23-year-old Alternative R&B artist from Atlanta, Georgia. He started as primarily a rapper, but became a full-fledged singer for 2022’s It’ll Be Fine.

Shakur, who had one of the best R&B albums of 2024 according to Creative Loafing, will be performing at Crowbar on May 21st. Tickets here.

Read more at: https://www.chaseshakurofficial.com/