SOTD 5/19/25: Moody’s Mood for Love by Daniela Soledade 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 19, 2025, “Moody’s Mood for Love” by Tampa Bay’s Bossa Nova Queen, DanielaSoledade.

A former SOTDer, Soledade explained about the song:

“Who doesn’t love a great 1950s jazz vocalise? The melody of “Moody’s Mood for Love” is based on an improvised saxophone solo by James Moody on a 1949 recording of “I’m in the Mood for Love.” I made a video for this song in my bedroom while we were stuck home during hurricane Helene, because the fun must go on! You can find it on YouTube.” (see below)

New Album Deco Tropical came out on May 9th. Find out more about that and her tour schedule at https://danielasoledade.com/.