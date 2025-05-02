SOTD 5/2/25: Rocket Man by Rocket 88

Today we are concluding Orlando Week, or O-Week for short. Of course, we could not fit every Orlando band in these 5 days, so stay tuned for future Orlando bands that we have in the SOTD hopper. And feel free to suggest more at [email protected].

The WMNF Song of the Day is “Rocket Man” by Rocket 88.

Rocket 88 was formed in Orlando in 1992 and consists of vocalist Michael Bales, guitarist Mark Zayas, bassist Chuck Zayas, and drummer Corey Brady. They are known for their incredibly high-energy rockabilly live shows.

You can see Rocket 88 at WMNF’s very own Tropical Heatwave next weekend May 10, 2025 at The Cuban Club.

