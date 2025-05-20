SOTD 5/20/25: Can’t Leave You Alone by Jr.  Thomas & Eraserhood Sound 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 20, 2025 is “Can’t Leave You Alone” by Jr. Thomas & Eraserhood Sound.

Jr. Thomas (credit: Ryan A Stadler Photography)

Best known for his work in Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos, Minnesota singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jr. Thomas returns with a collaboration that pays homage to the golden era of soul music. Teaming up with Philadelphia production duo Maxwell Perla & Vincent John, AKA Eraserhood Sound, they created a new album with 9 original tracks.

After hearing Eraserhood’s work with SOTDers Kendra Morris, Say She She, and others he knew he’d found the perfect match: “The Eraserhood sessions were fueled by focus, hard work, and pure determination. In the late summer of 2023, I approached Vince and Max from Eraserhood with the vision of making an album—despite not having a single song written. We booked a winter session, and I spent the next four months writing.”

“Can’t Leave You Alone” is the lead single from the album Jr. Thomas in the Eraserhood, set for release this September 26th via DeepMatter Records.

Follow Jr. Thomas and Eraserhood.