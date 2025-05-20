Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 5/20/25: Can’t Leave You Alone by Jr.  Thomas & Eraserhood Sound 

Posted on May 20, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 20, 2025 is “Can’t Leave You Alone” by Jr.  Thomas & Eraserhood Sound.  

Jr. Thomas (credit: Ryan A Stadler Photography)

Best known for his work in Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos, Minnesota singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jr. Thomas returns with a collaboration that pays homage to the golden era of soul music. Teaming up with Philadelphia production duo Maxwell Perla & Vincent John, AKA Eraserhood Sound, they created a new album with 9 original tracks.  

After hearing Eraserhood’s work with SOTDers Kendra Morris, Say She She, and others he knew he’d found the perfect match: “The Eraserhood sessions were fueled by focus, hard work, and pure determination. In the late summer of 2023, I approached Vince and Max from Eraserhood with the vision of making an album—despite not having a single song written. We booked a winter session, and I spent the next four months writing.”

“Can’t Leave You Alone” is the lead single from the album Jr. Thomas in the Eraserhood, set for release this September 26th via DeepMatter Records.

Follow Jr. Thomas and Eraserhood.

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

TwinkVision: WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo at Cocktail St. Pete – May 2025

WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo returned to Cocktail St. Pete this Monday...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 5/19/25: Moody’s Mood for Love by Daniela Soledade 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 19, 2025,...

SOTD 5/16/25: MHMM by Chase Shakur

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 16th is,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Freak Show
Player position: