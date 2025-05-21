Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 5/21/25: With You by The Freedom Affair

Posted on May 21, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 21, 2025 is “With You” by The Freedom Affair.

The Freedom Affair (credit: Kyle Braun)

The Freedom Affair is timeless soul music for the spirit and dancefloor. Fronted by three awe-inspiring singers — Paula Saunders, Shon Ruffin, and Seyko Groves — they make deeply funky message-music rooted in peace, love, and unity that touches souls and activates dancefloors.

The Freedom Affair’s sophomore album is a soulful fusion where Muscle Shoals meets Memphis Soul, blending impassioned themes of inequity, love, and togetherness. Inspired by a chance meeting with Grammy-winning engineer Boo Mitchell at the legendary Royal Studios, the band follows up 2020’s Freedom Is Love with this 10-song masterpiece, channeling the timeless charm of Southern Soul. 

Their eponymous album just dropped May 9th. Learn more at https://thefreedomaffair.com/.

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

TwinkVision: WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo at Cocktail St. Pete – May 2025

WMNF’s Big Gay Bingo returned to Cocktail St. Pete this Monday...

SOTD 5/20/25: Can’t Leave You Alone by Jr.  Thomas & Eraserhood Sound 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 20, 2025...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 5/19/25: Moody’s Mood for Love by Daniela Soledade 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 19, 2025,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Wednesday
Player position: