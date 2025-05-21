SOTD 5/21/25: With You by The Freedom Affair

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 21, 2025 is “With You” by The Freedom Affair.
The Freedom Affair is timeless soul music for the spirit and dancefloor. Fronted by three awe-inspiring singers — Paula Saunders, Shon Ruffin, and Seyko Groves — they make deeply funky message-music rooted in peace, love, and unity that touches souls and activates dancefloors.
The Freedom Affair’s sophomore album is a soulful fusion where Muscle Shoals meets Memphis Soul, blending impassioned themes of inequity, love, and togetherness. Inspired by a chance meeting with Grammy-winning engineer Boo Mitchell at the legendary Royal Studios, the band follows up 2020’s Freedom Is Love with this 10-song masterpiece, channeling the timeless charm of Southern Soul.
Their eponymous album just dropped May 9th. Learn more at https://thefreedomaffair.com/.
