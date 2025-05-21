SOTD 5/21/25: With You by The Freedom Affair

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 21, 2025 is “With You” by The Freedom Affair.

The Freedom Affair (credit: Kyle Braun)

The Freedom Affair is timeless soul music for the spirit and dancefloor. Fronted by three awe-inspiring singers — Paula Saunders, Shon Ruffin, and Seyko Groves — they make deeply funky message-music rooted in peace, love, and unity that touches souls and activates dancefloors.

The Freedom Affair’s sophomore album is a soulful fusion where Muscle Shoals meets Memphis Soul, blending impassioned themes of inequity, love, and togetherness. Inspired by a chance meeting with Grammy-winning engineer Boo Mitchell at the legendary Royal Studios, the band follows up 2020’s Freedom Is Love with this 10-song masterpiece, channeling the timeless charm of Southern Soul.

Their eponymous album just dropped May 9th. Learn more at https://thefreedomaffair.com/.