SOTD 5/22/25: Kamehameha by Pilot Jonezz

Posted on May 22, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for May 22, 2025 is “Kamehameha” by Pilot Jonezz.

It is hard to describe Tampa’s Pilot Jonezz. Creative Loafing says “The band self-describes itself as ‘the bastard love child of Funkadelic and Radiohead.”

The website for Pilot Jonezz uses words like Indie/Alternative, Singer/Songwriter, Punk, Soul, RnB, Hip-Hop, Funk melodic, groovy, shimmering, and breakbeat. You could also throw humorous, playful, emo, and melodic in there.

Regardless of what you call it, Pilot Jonezz leader Aaron Bowes blends all of these in a powerful package that explodes with vitality on stage. What comes through loud and clear is website quote “Pilot Jonezz is a beacon and loveletter to all the Queer, Black alternative youth who feel underrepresented in their local scene and in rock n roll at large”

Playing at DIYfest III at Crowbar with former SOTDers Katara, Kristopher James, Pohgo, The Tilt, and many others. (see below)

Learn more about about Pilot Jonezz here: https://www.pilotjonezz.com/

