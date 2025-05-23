SOTD 5/23/25: Everybody Gets Down by NxWorries

The WMNF Song of the Day for Friday May 23, 2025 is “Everybody Gets Down” by NxWorries.

NxWorries is the collab between Knxwledge & Anderson .Paak. They return with a dancefloor-ready summer anthem “Everybody Gets Down”.

The groovy project showcases Anderson .Paak’s signature charismatic delivery, and emotionally rich lyricism, perfectly complemented by Knxwledge’s lo-fi, sample-heavy production. Knxwledge, known for his intricate beat tapes and work with artists like Earl Sweatshirt, brings a dusty, analog warmth to the that pairs seamlessly with .Paak’s groove and personality.

Their debut album, Yes Lawd!, released in 2016 via Stones Throw Records, received widespread acclaim for its cohesive vibe, clever songwriting, and nostalgic yet forward-thinking sound. Tracks like “Suede,” “Link Up,” and “Lyk Dis” highlight their chemistry and musical synergy.

NxWorries brings news of their first-ever North American headline tour. The closest they are coming to Florida are the usual spots Atlanta and New Orleans in October. You can find the full schedule and more at https://nxworriesmusic.com/tour/