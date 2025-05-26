SOTD 5/26/25: Expostulate by Tonnesen

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 26, 2025, is “Expostulate” by Tonnesen.

Tonnesen is a Central Florida rock project founded in 2016 by singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Anthony Tonnesen.

Their initial self-titled debut took a “heart on your sleeve”, lyrics first approach, stemming from life experiences and rooted in personal convictions. The music then blends a myriad of rock/metal/alternative influences into a gritty and raw sound with melodic overtones, creating a diverse style which friends of the project dubbed “Millennial Grunge”.

Tonnesen is:

Anthony: Vocals/Guitars

KPaul I: Lead Guitars

Mike S: Bass

Jason (Spurlz): Drums

Regarding “Expostulate”, Tonnesen says “This particular song explores the drag of toxic relationships as the word itself is defined by demands from others.”

On May 30th at 6pm, live in the underground at Tampa’s Brass Mug Tonnesen present’s an eclectic rock show featuring five of the area’s incredibly unique talents! Tonnesen will be joined by Chemical Vision, Hoss, Oxid0se, and Jeremiah.