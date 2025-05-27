Donate Now!
SOTD 5/27/25: Social Shoes by Post Sex High

Posted on May 27, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for May 27, 2025 is “Social Shoes” by Post Sex High.

Hailing from the Tampa, Post Sex High is an indie-pop band consisting of Colt Catrett (lead vocals/guitar), Bobbi McElroy (keyboard/guitar), Bella Engala (guitar), Steven Iovino (bass), and Gabby Engala (drums).

“Social Shoes is funk meets indie, plus a little blues thrown in too. We really enjoyed blending several different genres together on this new record.”

-Steven Iovino, bassist of Post Sex High

Post Sex High just played DIY fest III at Crowbar this weekend. “DIY Fest was spectacular, it was great to showcase our songs from our new record and collaborate with other bands to put together a fantastic show” said Steven Iovino, bassist of Post Sex High.

Follow Post Sex High on Instagram.

