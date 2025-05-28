SOTD 5/28/25: Galaxy 500 by Reverend Horton Heat 

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 28, 2025 is “Galaxy 500” by Reverend Horton Heat.

Reverend Horton Heat, cred: Gripweed

The Reverend Horton Heat is the stage name of American musician James C. Heath (born 1959) as well as the name of his psychobilly trio from Dallas. Heath is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is considered by many to be the godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly.

The group formed in 1986, playing its first gigs in Dallas. The core members are Jim “Reverend Horton” Heath on guitars and lead vocals, and Jimbo Wallace on the upright bass. The band plays rock and roll with influences from 1950s country music, surf music, punk, big band, swing, and rockabilly standards

Reverend Horton Heat is coming straight from Tipitina’s in New Orleans to play Jannus Live May 30th with Nathan and Zydeco Cha-chas. Tickets

Learn more at: www.reverendhortonheat.com.