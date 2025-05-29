Donate Now!
SOTD 5/29/25: Bullseye By Lucy Dacus ft. Hozier

Posted on May 29, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for May 29, 2025 is “Bullseye” by Lucy Dacus ft. Hozier. This song is in the WMNF Hot Box. Read about that here.

Lucy Elizabeth Dacus is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. Originally from Richmond, Virginia, Dacus first gained fame following the release of her debut album, No Burden in 2016.

In addition to her solo work, Dacus is also a member of the indie supergroup Boygenius, with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. The band won three Grammy Awards in 2024, including Best Alternative Music Album. They also became the first all-female band to win Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

Andrew John Hozier-Byrne known professionally as Hozier is an Irish musician. His music primarily draws from folk, soul and blues, often using religious and literary themes and taking political or social justice stances. In 2024, he released the EP Unheard, which includes his first number-one single in Ireland, the US, and the UK, “Too Sweet”.

“Bullseye” appears on Dacus’ most recent album Forever is A Feeling, that came out March 28, 2025.

Read more about Lucy Dacus and Hozier.

