SOTD 5/30/25: TRO (The Real Ones) by J’Nelle

Posted on May 30, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for May 30, 2025 is TRO (The Real Ones) by J’Nelle.

Tampa Bay’s J’Nelle’s desire is to spread positivity and motivation through all aspects of arts and entertainment.

Allowing no limits, Janelle “J’Nelle” Richardson continues to persevere through obstacles as she becomes a star on the rise. Her goal is to become one of the most versatile artists, educators, and entrepreneurs of all time, and she has been very persistent with achieving that goal. She is well known in the Tampa Bay area for her music and is now becoming a hit sensation in the Caribbean islands for R&B soca music.

Follow J’Nelle: https://www.instagram.com/iamjnelle

