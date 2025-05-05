SOTD 5/5/25: Ain’t Gonna Rock with You No More by Damon Fowler

It is WMNF Tropical Heatwave Week as we get really for Saturday May 10! Every day this week SOTD will feature a different Tropical Heatwave band. If you haven’t already, get your tickets here!

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 5, 2025 is “Ain’t Gonna Rock with You No More” by Damon Fowler.

Fowler’s mix of blues, and Southern rock and Americana are a special delight to live music fans.

Read more about Damon Fowler here. Fowler is part of the supergroup Southern Hospitality that recently made an appearance on Live Music showcase.