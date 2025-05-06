Donate Now!
SOTD 5/6/25: Start a Fire by Applebutter Express

Posted on May 6, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
It is WMNF Tropical Heatwave Week as we get really for Saturday May 10! Every day this week SOTD will feature a different Tropical Heatwave band. If you haven’t already, get your tickets here!

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 6, 2025 is “Start a Fire” by Applebutter Express.

The Applebutter Express, comprised of husband and wife duo Kyle and Shannon Biss, describe themselves as “uncut ukulele funk.” Their unique blend of bluegrass, funk, and americana teamed with the vocal harmonies created between the two makes the act difficult to categorize as anything but “delightfully unique.”


Now joined by a fiddle and upright bass player, they perform regularly in the Tampa Bay and surrounding areas, and can be found at many of the Florida festivals, such as Suwannee Springfest, Orange Blossom Jamboree and Riverhawk.

Read more about Applebutter Express here.

