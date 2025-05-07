SOTD 5/7/25: “Hail Mary” by Skating Polly

It is WMNF Tropical Heatwave Week as we get really for Saturday May 10! Every day this week SOTD will feature a different Tropical Heatwave band. If you haven’t already, get your tickets here!

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 7, 2025 is “Hail Mary” by Skating Polly. The song features Louise Post and Nina Gordon from Veruca Salt.

The high-energy Tacoma-based trio is playing the WMNF Tropical Heatwave this weekend. You can read more about them here.

You can follow Skating Polly here: https://www.instagram.com/skatingpolly/