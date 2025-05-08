Donate Now!
SOTD 5/8/25: Carnaval by Cheo

Posted on May 8, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
It is WMNF Tropical Heatwave Week as we get really for Saturday May 10! Every day this week SOTD will feature a different Tropical Heatwave band. If you haven’t already, get your tickets here!

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 8, 2025 is “Carnaval” by Cheo.

Cheo (aka José Luis Pardo) is an artist, guitar player, DJ, songwriter and music producer based in Brooklyn, NY; also known for his career as founder and director of dance/funk band Los Amigos Invisibles.

Cheo holds a Latin Grammy and has achieved another ten nominations, (seven as an artist, three as producer) making his mark and carving his own space in the dance music genre.

Read WMNF’s feature on Cheo here and check out his website here.

