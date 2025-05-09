Donate Now!
SOTD 5/9/25: Nothing but the Funk  by The Black Honkeys

Posted on May 9, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
It is WMNF Tropical Heatwave Week as we get really for Saturday May 10! Every day this week SOTD will feature a different Tropical Heatwave band. If you haven’t already, get your tickets here!

The WMNF Song of the Day for May 9, 2025 is “Nothing but the Funk” by The Black Honkeys.

The Black Honkeys first hit the stage in August of 2000. Guitarist, Joe Sanders, and Phil Esposito sat down and started talking about the project. Joe was big into the J. Geils Band, Hendrix and the Stones. While Phil loved that too, he also had a love for the old Motown and R&B of the 60’s and 70’s. It was a good fit.

Want to know about the origin of the band’s name? Check it out here.

Read all about The Black Honkeys here and come see them at Tropical Heatwave TOMORROW.

Read even more about them here: https://www.theblackhonkeys.com/

