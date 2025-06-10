Donate Now!
SOTD 6/10/25: Infinite Sky by Twen 

Posted on June 10, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for June 10, 2025 is “Infinite Sky” by Twen.

Twen is a fun collection of nomadic indie rockers. They are living full time Van Life now, but have bases set up in St. Louis and St. Augustine. They formed in 2017 by lead vocalist Jane Fitzimmons and guitarist Ian Rollins Jones bringing a fun mix of shoegaze, indie rock, and post-punk influences.

Twen is a modern DIY powerhouse: their own tours, designing and screen printing their own merch, directing and editing their own music videos, and producing and mixing their own albums, and even building their own mobile home.

The band has played hundreds of shows across North America and Europe, including arena appearances supporting such acts as Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wet Leg, and others.

Twen shared that the band is named after an innovative West German magazine that was published from 1959 to 1971. Twen is slang for someone in their twenties, and “…and considering we’re in the 2020s, we really do have the defining band name of a generation” they said.

(Editors note: I’ve been playing Twen on air for a while now and I got to see them live when they opened for previous SOTDers Skeggs at The Ritz. I thought Twen packed just as much (or more?) punch as the Aussie main act. –NDD)

Playing New World June 12 with Mold.  Get tickets.

Learn more at: https://www.twenband.com

Tags
,

