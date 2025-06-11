Donate Now!
SOTD 6/11/25: Lebanese Blond by Thievery Corporation

Posted on June 11, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for June 11, 2025 is “Lebanese Blond” by Thievery Corporation.

Thievery Corporation is an American electronic music duo consisting of Rob Garza and Eric Hilton. Their musical style mixes elements of dub, acid jazz, reggae, Indian classical, Middle Eastern music, hip hop, electronica, and Brazilian music, including bossa nova.

“Lebanese Blond” is one of Thievery Corporation’s most popular songs. It features Pam Bricker on vocals. It was released in 1998 as a single before being included on 2000’s The Mirror Conspiracy. It was also featured on the soundtrack to Zach Braff’s 2004 film Garden State.

Thievery Corporation is playing Jannus Live on 6/19:  tix.

