SOTD 6/12/25: All Night by Ginger Root

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 12, 2025 is “All Night “by Ginger Root.

Ginger Root is an American indie soul music project from Huntington Beach, California, led by singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Cameron Lew. Lew has described the project’s musical sound as “aggressive elevator soul”, also citing inspiration as coming from groups such as Vulfpeck, Toro y Moi, White Denim, Yellow Magic Orchestra, and Feist.

In the studio, Ginger Root consists of solely Lew.[4] On tour, Ginger Root also currently includes Lew’s high school friends Matt Carney (drums) and Dylan Hovis (bass).

Ginger Root is playing Orpheum 6/18 – tix