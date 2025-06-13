SOTD 6/13/25 Irene by The Wandering Hours

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 13, 2025 is “Irene” by The Wandering Hours.

Playing fiddle, mandolin, banjo, guitar, and upright bass, The Wandering Hours are a popular Tampa Bay group that puts and upbeat spin on old time songs.

The band said, “Irene is a contemporary murder ballad inspired by the band’s stay in an old farmhouse in upstate New York while on summer tour.” The studio version of “Irene” and “Hard to Travel” will drop on June 20 everywhere, but today you can here “Irene” here:

The Wandering Hours Single Release Show with special guests Passerine and Mark Wagner & the Bad Habits will be at Bayboro Brewing, St. Petersburg on Saturday, June 21st, 2025.

For more info on future shows: https://www.thewanderinghours.com

You can listen to The Wandering Hours Live Music Showcase appearance here: