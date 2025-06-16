Donate Now!
SOTD 6/16/25: Gizli Ajan by Şatellites 

Posted on June 16, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Note: Today marks a change in the WMNF programming schedule. Check it out for new shows, and new slots for old favorite shows.

WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick a country….” Every week we play music from all over the globe. In that spirit it is World Music Week at SOTD, where we feature music from all over, leading up to Fête de la Musique or World Music Day, on Saturday, June 21st.

The WMNF Song of the Day for Monday June 16, 2025, Gizli Ajan by Şatellites.  

Şatellites 2022 eponymous album

Şatellites are a band from Tel Aviv, Israel that plays anything from Anatolian rock to vintage psych and spacey grooves. They describe their sound as “retro-fresh psych à la Turk”.

Şatellites consists of:

Rotem Bahar – Vocs
Itamar Kluger – Baglama
Tsuf Mishali – Keys and Synths
Ariel Harrosh – Bass
Lotan Yaish – Drums
Tal Eyal – Percussion

Follow the band: https://www.instagram.com/satellites.band/

