SOTD 6/17/25: Nadi by WITCH

WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick a country….” Every week we play music from all over the globe. In that spirit it is World Music Week at SOTD, where we feature music from all over, leading up to Fête de la Musique or World Music Day, on Saturday, June 21st.

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 17, 2025 is “Nadi” by WITCH.

“Nadi” is from the the Zamrock legends’ new album, SOGOLO. Its name derived from the word in Zambian dialect for “future,” the album is a sonic victory lap for a band who once seemed lost to history. SOGOLO takes strains of the garage-infused psych, funk, and Zamrock that the band quite literally helped invent back in their 70s heyday and reflects the experimental spirit of the moment, driven as always by the magnetic energy of frontman Emmanuel ‘Jagari’ Chanda.