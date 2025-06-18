SOTD 6/18/25: Con Otra by Cazzu

WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick a country….” Every week we play music from all over the globe. In that spirit it is World Music Week at SOTD, where we feature music from all over, leading up to Fête de la Musique or World Music Day, on Saturday, June 21st.

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 18 is “Con Otra” by Cazzu.

Cazzu, aka Julieta Cazzuchelli, skyrocketed from Argentina’s underground cumbia and rock scenes into the spotlight as a trailblazing figure in Latin trap and urban music.

She’s broken new ground with Latinaje (April 2025), a bold celebration of Latin American roots with tango, folklore, bachata, corrido tumbado, merengue, funk song, all recorded across the continent and infused with Andean and Indigenous instruments Tracks like “La Cueva” and “Dolce” merge emotional depth with genre‑bending ambition, while “Con Otra” brings back her cumbia roots in a defiant anthem of heartbreak and revenge.

Join the 17.8 million people following Cazzu: https://www.instagram.com/cazzu/

Thanks to Isha from LTX for the song suggestion. Tune in Wednesdays at 10pm for more Latin music.