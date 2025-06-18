Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 6/18/25: Con Otra by Cazzu

Posted on June 18, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick a country….” Every week we play music from all over the globe. In that spirit it is World Music Week at SOTD, where we feature music from all over, leading up to Fête de la Musique or World Music Day, on Saturday, June 21st.

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 18 is “Con Otra” by Cazzu.

Cazzu, aka Julieta Cazzuchelli, skyrocketed from Argentina’s underground cumbia and rock scenes into the spotlight as a trailblazing figure in Latin trap and urban music.

She’s broken new ground with Latinaje (April 2025), a bold celebration of Latin American roots with tango, folklore, bachata, corrido tumbado, merengue, funk song, all recorded across the continent and infused with Andean and Indigenous instruments Tracks like “La Cueva” and “Dolce” merge emotional depth with genre‑bending ambition, while “Con Otra” brings back her cumbia roots in a defiant anthem of heartbreak and revenge.

Join the 17.8 million people following Cazzu: https://www.instagram.com/cazzu/

Thanks to Isha from LTX for the song suggestion. Tune in Wednesdays at 10pm for more Latin music.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Exciting programming changes now live at WMNF!

We’re thrilled to share some fantastic updates to our programming...

SOTD 6/17/25: Nadi by WITCH

WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

The state of freedom: Celebrate Juneteenth with WMNF’s live panel & broadcast specials

This Juneteenth, WMNF 88.5 FM invites you to engage, reflect,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: