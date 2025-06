Todays is Juneteenth, the US Federal holiday that marks when the news of emancipation finally reached the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865. It’s a day of remembrance, but also one of resilience and cultural celebration. WMNF is proud to uplift this legacy through music, dialogue, and connection. Today and through the week, WMNF will have special programming.

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 19, 2025 is “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley.