SOTD 6/2/25: Joy by Lynne Arriale Trio

Posted on June 2, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for June 2, 2025 is “Joy” by Lynne Arriale Trio.

Lynne Arriale is an acclaimed American jazz pianist, composer, bandleader and educator. She is Professor of Jazz Studies and Director of Small Ensembles at the University of North Florida.

Arriale is very happy to call Florida home: “I grew up in Milwaukee and lived in New York for 14 years. I have loved being in Florida for the past 20 years; the wonderful people and beautiful sunshine have made living here very special to me.”

Arriale will be performing at the Polk Museum of Art in Lakeland, as part of the Swan City Piano Festival on Saturday June 7.  She will have a solo performance, starting at 7 PM.  There is not a cost for tickets, but room is limited, so register soon.

Find out more at www.lynnearriale.com.

