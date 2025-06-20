Donate Now!
SOTD 6/20/25: Mallaah by Agnee and Amitabh Bhattacharya

Posted on June 20, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
WMNF has a saying, “Sure, we play country music. Pick a country….” Every week we play music from all over the globe. In that spirit it is World Music Week at SOTD, where we feature music from all over, leading up to Fête de la Musique or World Music Day, on Saturday, June 21st.

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 20, 2025 is “Mallaah” by Agnee and Amitabh Bhattacharya.  

Agnee is an Indian rock band based in Pune, India. The band’s debut album “Agnee” was released on 15 May 2007. Since then, they have released several singles and used an Internet-based free distribution model.

Amitabh Bhattacharya is an Indian Bengali lyricist and playback singer who works in Bollywood films.

Thanks to Hari from Mango Grove for the suggestion. 

