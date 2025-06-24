Donate Now!
SOTD 6/24/25: Dirty Angels by Drivin n Cryin

Posted on June 24, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
The WMNF Song of the Day for June 24, 2025, “Dirty Angels” by Drivin N Cryin.

In 1985 Drivin N Cryin played their first show at Atlanta’s famed 688 Club. Recent inductees to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Music Hall of Fame, founding members Kevn Kinney, Tim Nielsen and longtime drummer Dave V Johnson find themselves enjoying a continued legacy, having survived the pressures of fame, a shifting musical landscape, multiple lineup changes, traveling miles of back roads and highways to arrive here.

Drivin N Cryin are playing at Skippers Smokehouse on 6/28/25.

