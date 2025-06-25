SOTD 6/26/25: Ancient Light by I’m With Her

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 25, 2025 is “Ancient Light” by I’m With Her.

I’m With Her is a supergroup consisting of the amazingly talented Sarah Jarosz (banjo, mandolin, octave mandolin and guitar), Aoife O’Donovan (keyboard and guitar), and Sara Watkins (violin, guitar and ukulele). The three have known each other since they were kids.

At the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, I’m With Her won the award for Best American Roots Song for their song “Call My Name.”

“Ancient Light” is currently #2 in the WMNF Top 10 Spins.

More info at: https://imwithherband.com/