SOTD 6/26/25: Coda by Mary Chapin Carpenter

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 26, 2025 is “Coda” by Mary Chapin Carpenter, Grammy-winning folk country artist.

Carpenter has sold over 17 million records over the course of her renowned career. With hits like “Down At The Twist And Shout” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five Grammy Awards (with 18 nominations), two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, is one of only twenty-two female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the 2023 ACM Honors Poet’s Award.

“Coda” is the last song on Mary Chapin Carpenter’s most recent album Personal History that came out June 6 of this year. It was produced by Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman and recorded live at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath, England. Across the album, Carpenter presents a set of songs more autobiographical than any collection that has come before.