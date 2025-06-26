Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 6/26/25: Coda by Mary Chapin Carpenter

Posted on June 26, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 26, 2025 is “Coda” by Mary Chapin Carpenter, Grammy-winning folk country artist.

Carpenter has sold over 17 million records over the course of her renowned career. With hits like “Down At The Twist And Shout” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” she has won five Grammy Awards (with 18 nominations), two CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, is one of only twenty-two female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the 2023 ACM Honors Poet’s Award.

“Coda” is the last song on Mary Chapin Carpenter’s most recent album Personal History that came out June 6 of this year. It was produced by Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman and recorded live at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath, England. Across the album, Carpenter presents a set of songs more autobiographical than any collection that has come before.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

SOTD 6/26/25: Ancient Light by I’m With Her

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 25, 2025...

SOTD 6/24/25: Dirty Angels by Drivin n Cryin

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 24, 2025,...

Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM

The Top 10 Spins on WMNF 88.5 FM highlights the...

SOTD 6/28/25: anniversary by soap box derby

The WMNF Song of the Day is 6/28/2025 is “anniversary”...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: