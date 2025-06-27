SOTD 6/27/25: Questions by Adrian Younge

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 27, 2025 is “Questions” by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muammad.

The critically acclaimed composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, is well respected for his genre-blending work in soul, funk, hip-hop, and cinematic sound. From co-creating The Midnight Hour and founding Jazz Is Dead, to scoring cult classics Black Dynamite and Marvel’s Luke Cage, Younge continues to push the needle. As a producer, he’s worked with icons like Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Wu-Tang, while his work with Ghostface Killah on Twelve Reasons to Die further cemented his role as a visionary producer. Just days after releasing Something About April III—the grand finale of his 15-year psychedelic soul trilogy—he’s bringing his visionary sound to St. Petersburg this summer!

Playing Bayboro Brewey TONIGHT!!

Supporting Andrian Younge are WMNF faves and previous SOTDers Soft Cuff.