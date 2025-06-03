SOTD 6/3/25: Something That I Can’t Have by Virginity

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 3, 2025 is “Something That I Can’t Have” by Virginity.

Virginity is a central-Florida Florida Indie Power-punk group made up of:

Casey Crawford – Vox/Guitar

James Dreffen – Drums/Vox

Jordan Shroyer – Bass/Vox

Chris Pfister – Guitar/Vox

Jason Kupfer – Keys/Guitar/Bleeps/Bloops

Virginity is playing Emo Night Tampa’s 10th Anniversary celebration June 7 at Crowbar! Find out more here: https://emonighttampa.com/

Follow Virginity: https://www.instagram.com/virginityisrad/