SOTD 6/3/25: Something That I Can’t Have by Virginity

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 3, 2025 is “Something That I Can’t Have” by Virginity.
Virginity is a central-Florida Florida Indie Power-punk group made up of:
Casey Crawford – Vox/Guitar
James Dreffen – Drums/Vox
Jordan Shroyer – Bass/Vox
Chris Pfister – Guitar/Vox
Jason Kupfer – Keys/Guitar/Bleeps/Bloops
Virginity is playing Emo Night Tampa’s 10th Anniversary celebration June 7 at Crowbar! Find out more here: https://emonighttampa.com/
Follow Virginity: https://www.instagram.com/virginityisrad/
