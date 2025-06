The WMNF Song of the Day for June 30, 2025 is “Gold Rush” by Moonstone Riders, a funky country rock jamband from Naples, FL.

The play more or less constantly, but specifically they are playing July 12 at Bayboro Brewery with Tru Phonic.

Moostone Riders are: Marcia Winslow: Vocals, Matt Benfield: Guitar/Vocals, and Jeffrey Schechinger: Bass/Vocals.

Find out more: https://moonstoneriders.com/