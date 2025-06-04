SOTD 6/4/25: You’d Kill Anything by Rohna

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 4, 2025 is “You’d Kill Anything” by former SOTDers Rohna.

Rohna

As anyone who has been to their live show – whether it be a festival like 97X’s Next Big Thing or Indie Night Live – knows, Rohna has solidified themselves as one of the most exciting bands to emerge from Florida’s indie-rock scene recently.

Rohna was formed in 2019 and consists Andres Hernandez (bass/vocals and Indie Night Live founder), Austin Burdi (guitar), John Bruno (guitar, keys, and vocals), Luca Canalungo (drums and vocals), and Nick Rovello (guitar and vocals).

“You’d Kill Anything” is the latest single from third album release in August. Tickets for the album release party is at Crowbar August 22!

Rohna is currently plaything shows all over the southeast US. Find out more at https://rohnamusic.com/

Thanks for scrolling all the way down to the bottom the post. 🙂 You can find out more ways to listen to WMNF Song of the Day here, and you can submit your own original music for consideration here. Support SOTD here.