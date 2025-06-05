Donate Now!
SOTD 6/5/25: My Angel by Basia Bulat

Posted on June 5, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Here at WMNF Community Radio, we take great pains to feature local artists playing local shows (like we did yesterday and will tomorrow). But today we are doing just about the total opposite of that – featuring a Canadian artist, currently touring in Europe.

Basua Bulat, Cr: Abby Gillardi

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 5, 2025 is “My Angel” by Basia Bulat.

Basia Bulat (full name Barbara Josephine Bulat) is a singer-songwriter from Ontatio, now living in Montreal, Canada. Over the years, Bulat has blended folk, pop, and soul influences. She has received a Juno nomination and shortlisted for the Polaris music prize.

“My Angel” is off Bulat’s most recent album, “Basia’s Palace”. It is a dreamy, genre-blending journey that melds her folk roots with shimmering synth-pop textures. Crafted during introspective early mornings, the album weaves nostalgic memories with modern electronic elements, drawing inspiration from her Polish heritage and personal experiences. Bulat’s ethereal vocals anchor the album, delivering intimate narratives that explore love, memory, and transformation. You can read a review of the album at The Alternative.

Learn more about Basia Bulat at (in English and French) at: https://basiabulat.com/

