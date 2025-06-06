SOTD 6/6/25: Please Excuse the Dust by He Kindly

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 6, 2025 is “Please Excuse the Dust” by He Kindly.

He Kindly are made up of Sydney, Isaiah, Tyler, Riley and Jose and describe themselves as Alt-Metal/Shoegaze and Dark Post-Hoardcore Looming in Florida. They add, “Yes, we know we sound like Deftones.

He Kindly is playing TONIGHT, June 6, at American Legion for Emo Night Tampa’s 10th Anniversary pre party! Details at: https://emonighttampa.com/. You can also read the coverage in Creative Loafing.

Follow He Kindly: https://www.instagram.com/he.kindly/