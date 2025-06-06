Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

SOTD 6/6/25: Please Excuse the Dust by He Kindly

Posted on June 6, 2025 • by Nate Bonilla-Warford
Share

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 6, 2025 is “Please Excuse the Dust” by He Kindly.

He Kindly are made up of Sydney, Isaiah, Tyler, Riley and Jose and describe themselves as Alt-Metal/Shoegaze and Dark Post-Hoardcore Looming in Florida. They add, “Yes, we know we sound like Deftones.

He Kindly is playing TONIGHT, June 6, at American Legion for Emo Night Tampa’s 10th Anniversary pre party! Details at:  https://emonighttampa.com/. You can also read the coverage in Creative Loafing.

Follow He Kindly: https://www.instagram.com/he.kindly/

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

“D-Day and the Unexpected” on Morning Energy

“So much of the progress that would define the 20th...

SOTD 6/5/25: My Angel by Basia Bulat

Here at WMNF Community Radio, we take great pains to...

SOTD 6/4/25: You’d Kill Anything by Rohna

The WMNF Song of the Day for June 4, 2025...

TwinkVision: St Pete Pride Lights Up the Season with a FIERY Kickoff

The energy was high, and the vibes were impeccable last...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Friday
Player position: